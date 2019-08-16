From the trailhead, walk down to a signed junction and turn left toward Four County Point. Things get relatively scenic in a hurry as the path winds its way above the North Fork of Wolf Creek through a forest of Doug fir and alder thick with hanging mosses and lichen. The path eventually leads away from the water, skirting an area of clear cut before re-entering the woods. A short time later, the trail ends at a granite marker signifying where the counties of Tillamook, Clatsop, Washington and Columbia meet each other. Take the required photos of body parts in all counties simultaneously and head back the way you came.