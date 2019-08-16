Distance: 1.8 miles | Difficulty: Dirty Boots | Directions to Four County Point Trail: From Portland, take Highway 26 west for 39 miles, just west of Milepost 35, to a wide pullout and the trailhead on the right.
This quick out-and-back hike never veers too far from the highway, so don't expect much of a wilderness experience. If you need to get out and stretch your legs, though, you might as well do it at the only place in Oregon where you can be in four counties at once.
From the trailhead, walk down to a signed junction and turn left toward Four County Point. Things get relatively scenic in a hurry as the path winds its way above the North Fork of Wolf Creek through a forest of Doug fir and alder thick with hanging mosses and lichen. The path eventually leads away from the water, skirting an area of clear cut before re-entering the woods. A short time later, the trail ends at a granite marker signifying where the counties of Tillamook, Clatsop, Washington and Columbia meet each other. Take the required photos of body parts in all counties simultaneously and head back the way you came.
