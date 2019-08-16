From the trailhead, cross over Quartz Creek on a footbridge. If you're a fan of flowing water, don't get too excited, as this will be your only encounter. Continuing, the trail climbs to meet with an old logging road. The alder-lined path ascends and levels alternately until arriving at a junction that may or may not be marked with flagging. There's also a small tree stump on the left of the trail that signifies the beginning of the loop.