Consider Mt. Hood Brewing (87304 Government Camp Loop, 503-272-3172, mthoodbrewing.com) your budget ski lodge after a long day playing hard around the peak. Warm wood tones and an oversized stone fireplace keep things toasty when the ground is blanketed in 10 inches of snow, and posters of the restaurant’s signature beers—done in the style of the New Deal Public Works of Art Project, take up most of the wall space. But come summer, put the dog-friendly patio to good use. Food options are mostly solid pub staples—burgers and sandwiches along with a creamy standout steelhead chowder. But beer is the real star. Mt. Hood’s flagship brew, the Ice Axe IPA, is malty sweet and easy to drink, with lingering notes of caramel to balance the bitter hops. For something more piney and crisp, try the Cascadian Pale.