A wood-paneled sports bar straight out of central casting, Cedarville Inn (3659 W Powell Loop, Gresham, 503-665-8565, 10:30am-2:30am Mon.-Sat., 9:30am-midnight Sun.) is a classic suburban watering hole, where the drinks are poured stiff and cheap, the pool table and video lottery machines are perpetually occupied, and the big screen is tuned to NASCAR even when the NBA playoffs are on. It's the sort of neighborhood hang where you can practically hear the record scratch whenever an outsider walks through the door. But spend some time on the smoking patio—a stretch of concrete with a corrugated-steel awning covering picnic benches and a pingpong table—and it won't take long to feel like a local.