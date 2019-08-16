The redside is hardy fish that’ll put up a good fight on the fly rod. Those in the know head to Trout Creek to catch them in the spring and then return in the fall for steelhead and salmon. Located northeast of Madras along the border with the reservation, once you start your fishing career here, you may never want to cast a line anywhere else, despite the threat of rattlesnakes and bugs galore. The area is something of a mecca for anglers from all over the world, which is why you’ll find a number of companies offering half- or full-day guided boat tours. Need an afternoon of handling bait and slippery fish balanced by an evening of glamping? Plenty of outfits have a pitched tent and prepared dinner waiting for you at the end of each day.