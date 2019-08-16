Negotiating slides of eroding rock is one of the trickier parts of the trail. Some of the crumbling peak has been covered in metal grating to keep you from sliding, but that also makes the last several hundred feet of a grueling hike feel like you're repeatedly smashing your feet onto chain-link fencing. Once you reach this section, however, you're nearing the saddle between the humps. After a brief downhill break, one final vigorous burst of strength will push you to the summit.