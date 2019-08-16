Immortalized in The Goonies, Haystack Rock is, not surprisingly, one of the Oregon Coast's most famous landmarks. The monolith stands 235 feet tall, providing a dramatic backdrop that not only attracts Goonies fanatics but nature lovers as well. Come an hour before low tide and explore the basalt stack's tide pools, where you'll find all kinds of weird sea creatures, including green anemones, sea stars, limpets and colorful sea slugs. Just be mindful of the fragile ecosystem—walk only on sand or bare rock and do not take any souvenirs home (the area is a protected National Wildlife Refuge). Though your eyes will mostly be drawn to the marine garden on the ground, be sure to look up to see the nesting puffins if you're visiting in early spring through midsummer.