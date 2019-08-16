It’s easy to dismiss the International Rose Test Garden (400 SW Kingston Ave., 503-823-7529, portlandoregon.gov) as the domain of tourists and couples posing for wedding photos. But it seems a shame locals often overlook this fragrant, floral haven. Sure, it can get a little chaotic during the midsummer, peak bloom and vacation months, but it offers a breathtaking view of the city and Mount Hood, one of local legend Lee Kelly’s best sculptures and thousands of perfectly shaped roses in luxurious hues, with nonsensical names like Ice Cap and Monkey Paw. Plus, there’s a Zupan’s just down the hill, where you can pick up some canned Oregon sparkling rosé for a picnic, and the Portland Opera usually holds a free, unbelievably scenic show in the amphitheater each summer.