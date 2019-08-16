Like most kids who grew up in the '90s, I watched Nickelodeon until my eyes were bloodshot. I was naturally obsessed with classics like Doug and The Adventures of Pete & Pete , but the one show I didn't expect to capture my attention was Wild & Crazy Kids . The skateboarding and surfing scenes in this reality program, where children competed in physical challenges, were cool enough on their own, but the true jaw-dropper to an 8-year-old Ohioan had to have been the snowboarding. I grew up in the middle of the snow belt, and until that point the concept of shredding a mountain in a fluorescent Body Glove T-shirt with the sun shining was entirely foreign to me. Where was this place where everyone was tan and blissfully unprepared for the elements?

“California is for surfers,” I thought to myself as I looked at a map. Then a light bulb went on. What if somebody tried to snowboard and surf in the same day? I shelved the idea and moved through my life wondering if it would ever be possible. Then I moved to Oregon in 2013 and visited Mount Hood on a hot day that summer, shocked to see Timberline still crawling with skiers and snowboarders and knew this was the place to give it a shot. Two years later, I learned to surf and memorized every twist and turn of the 150-mile stretch of Highway 26 between the mountain and the ocean.