Directions to Steins Pillar Trail: From Portland, take Interstate 84 east to Highway 26 for about 150 miles to reach Prineville. From there, continue east for another 10 miles. Turn left onto Mill Creek Road. Drive 6.7 miles, then take a right on Road 500. After another 2 miles, trailhead parking is on the left.

One of the seven natural wonders of Oregon is not far from Prineville. Smith Rock State Park, with a 3,200-foot ridgeline and the Crooked River carving its way through the canyon floor, rightfully attracts more than 800,000 visitors a year. Many of those people come to gawk at—or climb—Monkey Face, the 350-foot spire whose bulging top resembles the features of a primate mid-hoot. But fewer know about a tower that’s the exact same height and even more impressive. Unlike Monkey Face, which is surrounded by basalt formations and sheer cliffs, Steins Pillar seemingly comes out of nowhere. The hulking monolith erupts from the ground amid miles of gently rolling hills covered in evergreens, giving it an isolated, almost alien beauty.