If it’s time to replenish your provisions, one option for basic sundries is Great Earth Cafe & Market (46 SW D St., Madras, 541-475-1500, greatearthcafemarket.com), a health-food oasis in this part of the High Desert. The breakfast bagel or Benedict, paninis, soups and sandwiches here are all a nice break from meals cooked over an open fire for anyone who’s taken advantage of the campsites along the route. The store also stocks some basic produce, natural food supplements, spices, beer, wine and CBD beverages. In case you’re wondering, Madras is home to a few dispensaries, making it the last place to load up before heading farther east for quite a while. Consider this your “Last gas for 150 miles” road sign warning.