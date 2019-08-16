When the snow melts, Mount Hood transforms into an outdoor family fun center. The summer-season Mt. Hood Adventure Park at Skibowl (87000 Highway 26, Government Camp, 503-272-3206, ext. 1107, skibowl.com/summer) packs in more than 20 activities. For serious adrenaline junkies, there are 800 feet of zip lines, a 70-foot freefall bungee jump, and an aerial park to traverse from 60 feet off the ground. If you and your family are looking for something a bit slower paced that’ll still make your stomachs flip, there are half-mile dual alpine slides, go karts and a scenic ride up the mountain’s chairlift. Browse the exhaustive list of choices on the Skibowl website to meticulously plan your itinerary, or just show up and let loose the kid in you.