If heaven were a low-key, Mexican food drive-in, it might resemble La Posada (84 SW 4th St., Madras, 541-475-3034, laposadamexicangrill.com). The building itself—a former burger shack—isn’t much to look at, but you’ll never drive through Madras again without making a pit stop because the cooking is that good. Assessing any restaurant’s tacos, for me, always begins with the carne asada. In this case, two tortillas, wrapped around enough filling for two tacos, offered steak that was crispy on the edges, soft and juicy on the inside. Served with my choice of a grilled salt-and-peppered serrano pepper, it neared perfection. Even better are La Posada’s tortas, with, once again, impeccably cooked meats as well as thin layers of guacamole, fresh lettuce, grilled peppers and onions between slices of telera bread charred on the edges. More added serranos made this one of the best of its kind in Central Oregon.