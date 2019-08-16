If you're into old-school candy shops (because…who isn't?) then you'll inevitably find yourself at Bruce's Candy Kitchen (256 N Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-2641, brucescandy.com). Founders Bruce and Treva Haskell opened the pink-and-white-striped store on April 1, 1963, and it has remained a family-run business ever since. Buckets of sugary, colorful confections line the aisles, where you'll find everything from salt water taffy to hand-dipped chocolates to peanut brittle as well as gummies. If you're lucky, you may even see the taffy-pulling machine in action whipping up a fresh batch. By the way, you can stuff your face with more than 30 flavors, so there's no shame in sampling a few. Or 20.