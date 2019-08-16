The scenery and some of the names on the tap list are reminders that you’re in cowpoke country—a pile of horse manure might lie in the street out front or a pickup bed loaded with hay bales may be parked around the corner. Toast rural living and all that hard labor cityfolk don’t have to do with Country Roads, a laid-back journey of a beer with pillowy wheat flavors, a squeeze of orange citrus and crisp finish. The brewery closes pretty early—8 pm is the posted time—so if you’re not ready to call it, take your bar tab to the neighboring Grubsteak Mining Company Bar & Grill, where some nights the owner’s dog is ready to smoke any pool shark out there by leaping onto the table and nudging balls into pockets with his nose.