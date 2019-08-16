Teutonic (3303 SE 20th Ave., 503-235-5053, teutonicwines.com, 12pm-9pm Mon.-Sat., 1-7pm Sun.) may be the raddest wine bar in Portland. The urban winery is the home of local punk band Red Fang’s wine, and co-owner Barnaby Tuttle himself is a metal head reluctantly turned winemaker. The bar serves offbeat creations, like a savory, yeasty riesling called Candied Mushroom, and if wine isn’t your thing, the bar also serves Rainier tallboys. The patio is small—just a handful of round tables underneath a canopy out front—but it’s still a lovely spot to sip one of Teutonic’s minerally wines. Plus, it’s usually empty during the bar’s frequent shows, and while the venue books stellar up-and-coming local jazz bands, the open-air space is ideal if you’re looking for a more intimate setting that doesn’t require talking over the sound of a blaring trumpet.
