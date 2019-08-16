While the name suggests a down-and-out hovel, The Low Road (400 NW Miller Ave., Gresham, 503-512-8415, thelowroad.business.site, 3pm-1am Mon.-Fri., noon-1am Sat.-Sun.) is actually one of Gresham’s freshest and sleekest new bars—a wood-and-concrete bunker slinging craft brews, above-par pub grub, and a special “mega” bloody mary that comes with jumbo shrimp and a hamburger slider on a toothpick. There isn’t really a patio, per se—just a few picnic tables out in front facing the parking lot—but combined with the tap list and big sandwiches, it makes for an ideal lunchtime hang on a warm summer day.
