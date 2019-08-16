No, you’re not hallucinating—there really is a regulation-size sand volleyball court tucked behind a Salvadoran restaurant on an otherwise desolate stretch of Southeast Stark Street. This man-made beach party started over a decade ago, when the adjacent bar was called Wok’s Up, and the courts remain even after ownership changed hands a few years back, rentable for $50 an hour and $150 for a full day. If your beach bod isn’t quite ready for prime time, you can spectate on the surf shack-inspired patio with a margarita and plate of excellent pupusas—a hidden gem in themselves.