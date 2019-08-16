Cannon Beach boasts one of the most photographed places in the state of Oregon. Haystack Rock is majestic in sun, wind and rain, offering breathtaking views when the tide is in and water surrounds the basalt beauty or when the waves have retreated and you can walk right up to its base. Basically, it's the perfect model—there's never a shot in which Haystack looks bad. The natural landmark is enough to draw tourists from the valley, but what keeps many of them returning are the vibrant businesses that have sprung up in recent years, including award-winning breweries, a distiller who doesn't just serve drinks—he provides adults extra entertainment in the form of a free-to-play game console, as well as a hardware store that doubles as a bar, turning this once-sleepy village dominated by moneyed retirees into a livelier, more dynamic scene. For a classic boardwalk experience, Seaside lies just a few miles north in all its kitschy, carnival-like glory, with arcades and squeaky rides. Or skip all that entirely and go crabbing from the 12th Avenue Bridge. Whatever is on your agenda, don't forget to hit up one of the candy shops for a bag of salt water taffy and take some selfies in front of that stunner of a rock before you go.