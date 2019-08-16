Topgolf (5505 NE Huffman St., Hillsboro, 503-549-5197, topgolf.com/us/hillsboro) is vibrantly lit in a blinding shade of neon blue as you approach the building, its colorful exterior suggesting that inside awaits an adult version of Chuck E. Cheese’s or perhaps a sportier Dave & Buster’s. Upon entry, you’ll find a sprawling sports complex with every crucial amenity that further elicits adult liberation. HDTVs fill nearly every open wall as multiple bars and a full-service restaurant offer caloric excess. But what makes Topgolf so entertaining is in the name itself—the golf. After you’ve indulged and made your way past the flashing screens and dazzling lights, choose from more than 100 climate-controlled bays to test your swinging abilities solo or with a group. Varying competitive games allow players to work on everything from accuracy by nailing a specific target to power drives. And there’s far more to Topgolf than a typical driving range. Each ball comes with an internal sensor associated with your membership card that tracks your progress, and clubs are complimentary (finally, something that’s free!). When your shoulders start screaming and you’ve given up hitting for the day, the rooftop bar features a fire pit, making it the perfect place to unwind.