The Salmon River is one of the most scenic waterways in the area, and that's saying something given that there are dozens—if not hundreds—of rivers, creeks and streams flowing around Mount Hood. It meanders gracefully through untouched forests, plunges off cliffs creating hidden waterfalls, and swirls into deep, inviting pools. The Salmon River Trail parallels its namesake for roughly 12 of its almost 70 miles. Within that stretch, you'll find some of the most wondrous old-growth forest near Portland. On top of that, the trailheads are easy to access, and the path itself gains elevation in very small, palatable chunks before leaving the river and launching into the wilderness.