The Lookout Mountain trail system visits some old mining areas and even older trees in a semi-arid forest east of Prineville. The path winds through venerable old-growth stands of subalpine fir and ponderosa pine, periodically escaping into rainbow-hued meadows of wildflowers and sagebrush. Views of almost every snow-capped peak you can think of wait at the summit. There are a handful of trails that take off from the trailhead and several loops, so a good map is recommended. One potential outing takes the Lookout Mountain Trail 804 to 807A to the Independent Mine Trail 808 back to the trailhead, completing the circle.