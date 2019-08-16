As reassuring as the man must have thought that declaration would be, my boyfriend was not put at ease. He clutched the closest thing we had to a weapon—an empty 24-ounce beer bottle. It turned out the guy lived in the neighboring ghost town and simply wanted to use our hand pump to fill a bucket with water. As we got to talking about the region—the cracked ground of the Alvord Desert, a disappearing lake populated with brine shrimp and the jumping fish that fill the lakes of Strawberry Mountain—I realized we shared a passion for far-flung destinations as well as the enthusiasm to talk about them with anyone who will listen.