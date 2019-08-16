Stop at Bruce's Candy Kitchen (256 N Hemlock St., 503-436-2641, brucescandy.com) for a little pick-me-up on your way over to Bill's Tavern & Brewhouse (188 N Hemlock St., 503-436-2202). Right in the center of downtown, the well-worn saloon sees its share of locals, some of whom have been coming since it opened in the 1990s. From a barstool, look up and you can catch a glimpse of the cramped space where they make the beer. The emphasis is on British-style ales, and the Duck Dive is highly recommended—on the walls hang evidence of its success in competitions two decades ago. You're probably not going to find any cutting-edge brews here, but that's OK. In fact, the unlikelihood of running into a pretentious beer geek is part of the joint's charm. Instead, get to know one of the locals who will probably shake your confidence in how much alcohol you can hold. Regulars maybe twice your age routinely down three pints before you can tackle half of yours.