Carts of Foster may be the only pod of its kind where you can spend an afternoon noshing on a breakfast sandwich, sipping a beer and getting your hair trimmed in a retro camper. Pod Bar (5205 SE Foster Road, 503-853-3541,
12-4:30pm Mon., 12-9pm Tue.-Sat., 12-5pm Sun.) is the boozy anchor of the lot, with a respectable tap list that includes old standbys by Barley Brown’s and Ecliptic alongside more adventurous offerings from Montavilla or proprietor Steve Woolard’s homebrews, like a highly crushable Czech Pleaze lager. Like FoPo itself, it’s one of the best-kept secrets in sunny day drinking and proof that no food cart pod should exist without a bar as its hub.
