This former farmers market stand has risen to an airy bakeshop that serves ciabatta sandwiches ($6) and a mini-quiche of the day ($4) worth twice their prices. But the magic's in the biscuits—flaky, succulent marvels served toasted with house jam ($3.50) or as breakfast sandwiches ($5.75) topped with egg, peppered bacon, arugula, Parmesan, and apricot-shallot-sage preserves. $.