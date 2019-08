Despite karaoke facilities (both rentable private chambers and a free public backroom) and drinks named after sing-along staples (Teenage Kicks, say, blends lemon juice and orgeat with JTS Brown for $10), there's sensory input enough from the front room's eye-popping colors and supra-high-ceilinged windows rising toward a domed vault of light. Most patrons stick to the bar area's flattering lighting and consistently good music.