1411 SE Stark St., 971-271-8190, cloudforest.shop. 8 am-6 pm Monday-Friday, 9 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday.
What could improve a perfect latte in a colorful, artistic space—a space regularly blessed with a jaw-dropping Manu Torres floral sculpture? The aroma of chocolate being made, of course. At this self-described "chocolate cafe," you can watch the process behind the bean-to-bar chocolate turning heads across the city, the star of which is a massive, cotton candy-colored antique cacao bean grinder.
Comments