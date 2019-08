A renowned restaurant with an ever-revolving menu and James Beard-recognized wine program, Davenport is among the finest dining experiences you'll find in a setting so casually neutral. Warm wood finishes are neither stuffy nor sterile, and bottles range from a 2015 Oriol Artigas La Rumbera ($39) to a 2011 Clos Rougeard Saumur-Champigny ($250). Santé.