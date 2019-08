This bare-bones storefront with elevated sandwiches for the drunk, hungry and potentially immobilized will deliver to most Southeast doorsteps free of charge. The nine sandwich offerings are not the usual grease-stained late-night fare. Our favorite—the No. 9 ($9.75)—houses cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, kale, grilled asparagus, and tomato jam between two slices of lovely ciabatta roll. $.