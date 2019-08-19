The J. Christopher winery is located in Oregon's Northern Willamette Valley, in the Chehalem Mountains AVA and is a partnership between owner Ernst "Erni" Loosen and winemaker Jay Somers. It is a small winery that specializes in Pinot Noir made using the traditional methods of Burgundy and was established in 1996. The winery is also one of the few in Oregon to produce Sauvignon Blanc, modeled after the great wines of Sancerre.

17150 NE Hillside Drive, Newberg | Jchristopherwines.com | 503-554-9572 | Open daily 10 am–4 pm