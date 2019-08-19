You're not a true Oregonian if you haven't tasted the fruits of Oregon's wine country. The vineyards of North Willamette Valley contain some of Oregon's most blissful scenery─and some of the nation's finest wines. We've assembled a package of day trips through nearby wineries, tasting rooms here in Portland and a few of the best local bottles. Drink responsibly, but enjoy the journey.
FULLERTON WINES
We bring wine country to the city. Out of the dust of WWII, our family witnessed the power of wine to connect, speak, and transcend. Today we craft elegant and distinctive Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays in the Willamette Valley. Every experience a seated tasting. Come journey with us.
1966 NW Pettygrove, Portland | Fullertonwines.com | 503-544-1378 | Open Wed–Sun
ENSO
ENSO is an urban winery and event space located in the heart of SE Portland. We love hosting your special events whether they be parties, weddings or meetings. Come on in and make yourself at home in our old-world meets new-world space. Cheers!
1416 SE Stark Street, Portland | Ensowinery.com | Open 7 days a week
DAY WINES
Day Wines is a boutique producer of minimal intervention wines located in Dundee Oregon. Our wines are either Oregon interpretations of classic wines of the world, or they are unique creations dreamed up in the mind of Brianne Day. We are constantly looking for high quality fruit, and seek out the unexpected.
21160 N Hwy 99W, Dundee | Daywines.com | 971-832-8196 | Open Wed–Sun, 11 am–5 pm. Other hours by appointment
J CHRISTOPHER
The J. Christopher winery is located in Oregon's Northern Willamette Valley, in the Chehalem Mountains AVA and is a partnership between owner Ernst "Erni" Loosen and winemaker Jay Somers. It is a small winery that specializes in Pinot Noir made using the traditional methods of Burgundy and was established in 1996. The winery is also one of the few in Oregon to produce Sauvignon Blanc, modeled after the great wines of Sancerre.
17150 NE Hillside Drive, Newberg | Jchristopherwines.com | 503-554-9572 | Open daily 10 am–4 pm
MONTINORE ESTATE
One of the country's largest producers of biodynamic wines., Montinore Estate is located just a short drive from Portland in the foothills of the Coast Range. From their welcoming tasting room and scenic patio, they offer a wide selection, from Pinot Noir to cool climate whites to fascinating Italian varieties.
3663 SW Dilley Road, Forest Grove | Montinore.com | 503-359-5012 | Open seven days a week, 11 am–5 pm
NW WINE SHUTTLE
Hop-On, Hop-Off
Taste at your own pace with the region's only hop-on, hop-off wine tasting experience. It offers convenient pickup locations, including downtown Portland, and brings guests to a curated route of the best wine experiences in the Willamette Valley. Use Code WW19 for $10 off.
nwwineshuttle.com
RAPTOR RIDGE WINERY
We at Raptor Ridge have been growing more interesting wines since 1995. Only 30 minutes from Portland, drink in the valley from our vine-side gardens featuring wine by the taste, glass or bottle. Train your palate to recognize (and pronounce) eclectic sustainably-grown varietals, or taste through a virtual tour of Willamette Valley vineyard-designated pinots.
18700 Hillsboro HWY, Newberg | 503-628-8463 | RaptorRidgeWinery.com | Open 11 am–4 pm, or schedule a private tasting
ADELSHEIM
We make the wine, but you make the rules! Adelsheim is Chehalem Mountains' first winery, located just 50 minutes from downtown Portland. Taste through the wines that made Willamette Valley famous in The Cave, lace up your boots for a Vineyard Hike, and enjoy a private table setting in our new garden. Adelsheim is a LIVE certified sustainable winery and the official wine sponsor of the Portland Trail Blazers.
16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg | adelsheim.com | 503-538-3652 | Tasting Room open daily 11 am–4 pm
Comments