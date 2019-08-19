Yes, you can get a shot of well whiskey and a tall can for $5 all day Tuesdays, but most end up here midmorning—possibly still in last night's going-out top—for a visit to the best bloody mary bar in town. "Bar," as in a varied array of custom options for each mary, Holman's is much more than that, with a perfectly greasy bacon and three-egg breakfast ($9.95) served with fresh-cut potatoes O'Brien and toast. $.