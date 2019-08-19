Luc Lac
835 SW 2nd Ave., 503-222-0047, luclackitchen.com. 11 am-2:30 pm and 4 pm-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-2:30 pm and 4 pm-4 am Saturday-Sunday.
At this Vietnamese-infused, ultra-'Grammable lounge, Asian street art meets a late-night, street food kitchen. Locals argue whether the grilled pork banh mi ($9) or the vermicelli noodle bowls ($11) are the best—but you're the master of your own destiny. $-$$.
Nite Hawk Cafe
6423 N Interstate Ave., 503-285-7177, thenitehawk.net. 7 am-2 am weekends.
Nearly 90 years young, Nite Hawk Cafe is a classic, no-fuss American diner. Though the diner portion of Nite Hawk closes for an hour between 8 and 9 pm, you can still order the full menu on the lounge side. Nite Hawk's lounge offers three pool tables, over a dozen beers on tap, and sports TV. $.
Fryer Tuck
6712 SW Capitol Highway, 503-246-7737, fryertuckportlandfriedchicken.com. 10 am-2:30 am Monday-Friday, 8 am-2:30 am Saturday-Sunday.
Fryer Tuck's chicken holds a special place in every true Portlander's heart. Its fried breasts come in pieces the size of beehives and is (at least according to some locals) the birthplace of the jojo, those battered and fried potato wedges that've become a signature Pacific Northwest treat. $$.
Javier’s Tacos
121 N Lombard St., 503-286-3186. 24 hours daily.
Open 24/7, Javier's is a low-budget, no-frills greasy spoon whose full portions have a tendency to hit the spot for alcohol-induced cravings. This long-running mom-and-pop restaurant serves a full menu of Mexican comfort food accompanied by a condiment bar for optimal customization. Go for a dinner plate even if it's breakfast time. $.
Original Hotcake House
1002 SE Powell Blvd., 503-236-7402. 24 hours daily.
Every year since Old Portland was young, the Original Hotcake House has been open every second of every day, Thanksgiving and Christmas excepted. The best time to see this greasy spoon come to life is in the small hours after Portland's earliest brunch rush dies down and a damnably eclectic mix of post-club stragglers, swing-shift workers and jukebox-stuffing heshers of all ages settle down for a short stack ($6.50 for two hotcakes) of house-syruped fluffiness. $.
Holman’s Bar and Grill
15 SE 28th Ave., 503-231-1093, holmanspdx.com. 8 am-2:30 am daily.
Yes, you can get a shot of well whiskey and a tall can for $5 all day Tuesdays, but most end up here midmorning—possibly still in last night's going-out top—for a visit to the best bloody mary bar in town. "Bar," as in a varied array of custom options for each mary, Holman's is much more than that, with a perfectly greasy bacon and three-egg breakfast ($9.95) served with fresh-cut potatoes O'Brien and toast. $.
Brunch Box
676 SE Morrison St., 620 SW 9th Ave., 503-286-4377, brunchboxpdx.com. 8 am-10 pm daily.
This casual diner has low-budget brunch locked down. The menu consists mostly of burgers and breakfast sandwiches, but customers can customize far beyond the conventional. Add toppings like freshly grilled jalapeños, hash brown patties—or just opt for grilled cheese sandwiches instead of buns. $.
