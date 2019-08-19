Tiny Moreso
4520 NE 42nd Ave., 503-602-4243, tinymoresopdx.com. Lunch daily.
It's difficult to find reasonably priced vegan and gluten-free food, but Tiny Morseo is an exception. That makes it all the more difficult to choose from the array of chipotle cashew cream-drizzled toasts ($6) and pastel vegan cheesecakes ($5), or the selection of juices named after famous feminists.
Communion Bakehouse
6116 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-719-5899, communionbakehouse.com. Breakfast-lunch Wednesday-Sunday.
Opened earlier this year by a pair of San Francisco fine dining vets, Communion Bakehouse in the morning offers a sampling of egg-based dishes from around the world: breakfast tacos, smoked brisket hash, and North African shakshuka. Lunch offers more inventive dishes—like a Reuben sandwich with kimchi and miso-Russian dressing on the bakehouse's own toasted sesame levain. ($13) $.
Virtuous Pie
1126 SE Division St., #200, 503-334-2073, virtuouspie.com. Lunch-late daily.
This vegan pizza and ice cream joint offers delicious takes on both in minimalist, Pinterest mood board digs. Homemade nut-based cheeses are the star of the show—with no plastic store-bought "cheeses" on the premises. Winky "Stranger Wings" ($14) are Virtuous Pie's slice en vogue, with a nut-based bianca cheese and Buffalo cauliflower "wings." Gluten-free items are numerous and clearly marked on the menu. $$.
Maruti Indian
925 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-0714, maruti-restaurant.com. Dinner Wednesday-Monday.
There's good reason this intimate family-owned spot is bustling most of the time. Maruti's all-vegetarian menu is chock-full of precisely executed hits—many of which are gluten-free and vegan. We've yet to walk away from dinner here less than extremely pleased. The "famous" tikka masala ($15) is easily one of the best plates in Portland.
Cultured Caveman
8233 N Denver Ave., 971-254-4948, ulturedcavemanpdx.comhttp://ulturedcavemanpdx.com. Lunch-dinner daily.
Whether you're still into the paleo diet or have allergies or sensitivities not usually honored at other restaurants, you'll definitely find something here that is visually gorgeous and made without dairy, soy or gluten ingredients. For a good jolt, try Heather and Joe's pork carnitas with Caesar salad. $$.
Little Bean
1241 NW Johnson St., 503-719-6384, littlebean.com. Breakfast-after dinner daily.
Dairy-based ice cream is so 2014. Welcome to a new, stomachache-free world of chickpea ice cream, cones and baked goods, where the Coava coffee flavor is as good as any local coffee flavor available by the scoop and the texture of the Szechuan strawberry strikes a perfect balance between cream and sherbet. $.
Comments