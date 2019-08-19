Yes, our local music scene churns out nationally recognized acts. And yes, we have easy access to nature. And yes, these qualities draw visitors from around the globe. So much tourist appeal makes it easy to forget many of the special details that make Portland such an inspiring place to live. Just about every neighborhood here is packed with under-the-radar pockets of creativity and offbeat activities. So no matter how obscure your interests, you can probably find thriving hubs of like-minded obsessives—maybe in your own backyard. We're a city of boundary-pushing theater, welcoming knitting circles, inclusive dance nights, swanky pizzerias bursting with frenetic jazz, unpretentious arthouse theaters and homey strip clubs. In other words, whatever you're looking for, Portland has you covered.