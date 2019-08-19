Fresh on the scene and packed to the gills with transplanted carts from the late, great Southwest Alder and 10th pod, Bark City BBQ (Eater PDX's 2018 Cart of the Year) is among the initial varsity players to stand out in this impressive assortment. There is a broader international variety here, with rarer fare like the South African heirloom grains and grits served at South (made with Mary's Chicken and Carlton Farms Pork) and Faisal Faisal, an Egyptian cart making vegan, rice- and legume-filled koshari bowls. $.