It's divided into four chapters:

Within those chapters, listings are divided into themed sections—like pizza spots and art galleries, as reflected in the table of contents for each section. In turn, most of the sections are then organized into more subjective categories. Example: Brunch begins with places with short lines and moves to longer—but still worthwhile—waits. Furniture is organized from budget to bourgeois. And so on.

The titles of each subsection suggest the spectrum of listings you'll experience in this guide.

In addition to the listings, we feature one neighborhood in each of Portland's five quadrants. Check out "One Day in Buckman," for example (page 40).