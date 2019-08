There's a little something for everyone at Hungry Tiger: trivia Sundays. pinball machines, smoking-friendly patio, TVs, carnivorous fare (e.g., chicken wings) and vegan food (e.g., locally made Ota tofu "vings," prepared on separate, dedicated equipment). A classic BLT or TLT—tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato. This is one of the few places in town where all eaters are given equal priority.