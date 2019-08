Here's a curiosity: a wine bar with a menu written so that any Pabst drinker can understand it. One that's also a restaurant helmed by James Beard-nominated chef Justin Woodward, whose offerings include the Burger With Fries ($14), hands down our favorite Impossible Burger served in town; delicious honey cheddar beignets ($8); and a deconstructed yuzu butterscotch dessert that melts on the tongue.