The industrial eastside has always been in the middle of everything. When streetcar lines first ran along Union Avenue—what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard—Italian immigrants established fresh produce stands near the stops, laying the foundation for Produce Row (and yes, inspiring a bar of the same name on Southeast Oak Street). Turn-of-the-century grocers like the Poleo brothers' Sheridan Fruit Co. still stand on the same block 103 years later, but the surrounding manufacturing blocks are evolving into creative studios and not one but two outposts of Tokyo ramen standouts. These are streets where the vintage and the novel are visited with the same frequency.