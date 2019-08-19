There are neon signs advertising pho up and down the streets of outer Northeast, but Pho Oregon remains a singular mecca for the eponymous Vietnamese soup. The banquet hall has the ambience of a mall food court, and an endless selection of warm soups and traditional Vietnamese dishes. Though the pho is deeply satisfying, the aroma wafting from neighboring plates will make you want to expand your palate beyond the noodles you originally came to slurp. $$.