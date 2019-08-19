This bourgeois indoor pod is among the most worthwhile tourist traps when it comes to destination eateries. Yes, chances are an out-of-state toddler will crash into your legs at one point, but it's also the only place in town to so easily buy Ken's Artisan Pizza by the slice (Checkerboard Pizza). Bless Your Heart's In-N-Out-styled burger experience is elevated with a flawless old-fashioned with rye whiskey (the Real Deal), and it'd be a mistake to miss a bowl of spicy pork broth ramen from Marukin—one of two (and, some would say, the superior) ramen outposts directly from Japan. And don't pass up the soft serve at Whiz Bang. $.