Secretly, we all look forward to hosting out-of-town friends and having an excuse to pick out another book we've never heard of that we can't wait to read. Truly a world of books, with continents of themed sections in the different colored rooms and huge tribes of fellow patrons wandering in between, it's best to take your purchase and read at nearby Courier Coffee (923 SW Oak St.) rather than elbow for room in the in-house cafe.