2012 NE Alberta St., 503-208-3475, proudmarycoffee.com. 7 am-4 pm Sunday-Thursday, 8 am-4 pm Friday-Saturday.
Partly due to the healthy, tasty all-day brunch menu, but mainly as a side effect of justly earned popularity, this playful Aussie outpost is among the noisiest cafes on this list. That’s because in between sips of carefully brewed, house-roasted drinks in high-design earthenware, it’s impossible not to talk about how much you’re enjoying the coffee, the food, and the stylish yet approachable environs.
Comments