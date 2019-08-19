Partly due to the healthy, tasty all-day brunch menu, but mainly as a side effect of justly earned popularity, this playful Aussie outpost is among the noisiest cafes on this list. That’s because in between sips of carefully brewed, house-roasted drinks in high-design earthenware, it’s impossible not to talk about how much you’re enjoying the coffee, the food, and the stylish yet approachable environs.