Over the past couple of decades, the most casual midsize city in America became a retail destination. In many ways, that oxymoronic reality flat out defies logic. Traditionally the capital of worn flannel, Doc Martens and L.L. Bean fleece vests, Portland is home to more Michelin stars than dress codes. You can still count the places where unfitted denim will be frowned upon on one hand. This is a predominantly white city that also serves as the ovary from which collectible sneaker culture was born. It makes no sense, but here we are—landing flagship locations from international icons like Muji and Hay while local businesses gain global renown for flawlessly executed, handmade apparel and goods. And, save for weed, all yours without any sales tax. Enjoy.