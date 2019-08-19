Traditional or jalepeño cheese? Either way, the tender biscuits baked fresh daily in this "Little Blue" food truck are downright addictive and perfectly crafted for sandwiching around eggs, cheddar, sausage and/or bacon ($5). Make your request cart-side or shoot the cafe a text order. Owners Lisa Silva and Phil Miotto are always "on it," dishing up what's easily one of Portland's most delicious and filling best-value breakfasts, accompanied by great organic espresso. $.