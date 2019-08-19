For all its coffee-derived fame, Portland is home to an impressive array of teamakers and tea shops, thanks in no small part to the late, great Steven Smith (also of Stash and Tazo fame). Rather than a stuffy English tea room, Smith Teamaker offers an elegant and modern place to sample its renowned house blends, tea lattes and flights, while tea is carefully processed and packaged in the background. Find the more rustic original shop at 1626 NW Thurman St.