From a coffee cart, to a split space with a wine bar, to the latest iteration at its very own Nob Hill address, the intimate, full-bodied quality of a Sterling roasted cup has endured every step of the way. But on a rainy day in Northwest, when all you need is a double shot, a book and a corner window overlooking West Burnside, it's hard to resist enjoying Sterling Coffee at Coffeehouse NW (1951 W Burnside St.).