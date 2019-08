This breakfast and lunch spot consistently blows minds with delectable salads and creative plates like this one: house-smoked trout, egg and potato frittata and herbs, greens, crispy Nicoise olive, horseradish crema, and toast ($14). It's even better than it sounds. As good as those are—and they are great—the main attraction might be the fresh-baked pies, each worth its $29 price tag. $$.