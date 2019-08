Despite a suspect name, a dank basement locale, and a menu divided between bento and deli, Taste Tickler has endured for nearly a half-century. That's thanks mostly to TT's trademark sandwiches—built with brawny slabs of meat and cheese that don't so much tickle the taste buds as throttle them into satiety. We recommend the signature Famous Tickler ($10.50), which comes stuffed with salami, pepperoni and ham. $.