The womxn of Portland don't have a specific style as much as we have a distinct way of expressing ourselves. However, amid the '90s alt-streetwear revival and #FreetheNipple liberation movement, the various facets of street style tend to share qualities like comfort, individuality and—more often than not—smart thrifted finds that create a one-of-a-kind ensemble. Here are the tried-and-true vintage spots and boutiques Portlanders turn to for fresh ingredients.
Artifact
3630 SE Division St., 503-230-4831, artifactpdx.com.
This buy, trade and consign shop speaks Portland vintage better than most. Owner Leah Meijer (second-generation vintage shop owner) prioritizes variety and accessibility, making it easy to find a vintage treasure in mint condition while waiting for a brunch reservation down the street. A silk cheongsam dress, a one-of-a-kind end table—you never know what will catch your eye.
Red Light
3590 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-963-8888, redlightclothingexchange.com.
A Portland institution, Red Light has a bit of everything. It's hard not to get lost browsing through kimonos and midcentury prom gowns. But your best bet is diving elbow deep into the consignment store's pile of vintage knits. Wacky patterned sweaters, gym shorts and the odd scrunchie complete the look.
Focus Group Shop
3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 520-241-8255.
Formerly known as "X Shop," this storefront grew out of a backroom. With a fresh perspective on streetwear, you can find anything from '90s Nike collabs and Carhartt coveralls to anything worn in the original Fast and the Furious. Leave with a new favorite T-shirt that goes with everything.
West End Select Shop
927 SW Oak St., 503-477-6221, westendselectshop.com.
In this small shop next to Courier Coffee, Japanese incense wafts through the petite, white space filled with fresh and vintage designer womenswear. Pro tip: Instantly upgrade your look with West End accents like fuzzy, lavender ankle socks perfect with heels.
Just Like a Woman
6333 SW Macadam Ave., No. 102, 503-246-7000, justlikeawoman.com. Closed Sundays.
Tucked away from street view, this magical boutique is like the Ollivanders wand shop for boob sorcery. Get expert support and find the right fit and style for your form, or get well-worn bras mended at this woman-owned specialty lingerie shop for all ages and cup sizes.
Seven Sisters
811 E Burnside St., 503-442-6970, sevensisterpdx.com. Closed Tuesday.
Step into this serene shop and bask in self care goodies, contemporary clothes and fresh hair accessories. Seven Sisters sticks to its true colors (natural fibers, small-batch, ethical production, and womxn-owned brands), but complements this buzzy hub of womenswear that includes Alexa Stark and Laurs Kemp. Home to one of the best sales racks in town.
Worn Path
4007 N Mississippi Ave., 971-331-8747, worn-path.com.
An effortless meeting place of outdoors enthusiasts, skateboarders and bespoke stoners, Worn Path is among the best representations of a truly Portland retail experience. Find versatile apparel like Jungmaven hemp tees, nature-reverent art, and accessories like the "bong water" Nalgene from joyously irreverent brands like Mister Green.
