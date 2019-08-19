The womxn of Portland don't have a specific style as much as we have a distinct way of expressing ourselves. However, amid the '90s alt-streetwear revival and #FreetheNipple liberation movement, the various facets of street style tend to share qualities like comfort, individuality and—more often than not—smart thrifted finds that create a one-of-a-kind ensemble. Here are the tried-and-true vintage spots and boutiques Portlanders turn to for fresh ingredients.